Anil Deshmukh celebrates Raksha Bandhan with Mumbai cops; Twitter asks 'where is your mask?'

India celebrates Raksha Bandhan and several have decided to take the online route as coronavirus brings normal lives to a standstill.
Now, people have found out other ways to celebrate the festival with fervor.
Meanwhile, Maharashtra Home Minister Anil Deshmukh was celebrating Raksha Bandhan with personnel of Mumbai police. Several pictures of the same surfaced online.
However, he gives wearing mask a miss. The police personnel too were seen without masks. And netizens were quick to point this out.
A Twitter user said, "No masks, closed room!! why this wrong messaging to the public?"
India has carried out over two crore tests for detection of COVID-19 pursuant to the key strategy of "test aggressively, track efficiently and isolate and treat promptly", the government said on Monday, hailing the milestone as a "landmark achievement".
A cumulative total of 2,02,02,858 samples have been tested up to August 2 with 3,81,027 samples being tested on Sunday, according to the Indian Council of Medical Research (ICMR) data.
With 3,81,027 samples tested in the last 24 hours, the number of Test Per Million (TPM) has increased to 14,640, the health ministry said in a statement.
While the country's TPM has demonstrated a steady upward trend indicating the growing testing network, 24 states and Union Territories have reported higher testing per million than the national average.
The 24 states and UTs having a TPM higher than the national average includes Maharashtra, Tamil Nadu, Delhi, Rajasthan, Jammu and Kashmir, Karnataka and Punjab.
Meanwhile, Maharashtra COVID-19 tally rises to 4,50,196 with 8,968 new cases. 266 fresh deaths take the toll to 15,842 in the state.
(To view our epaper please click here. For all the latest News, Mumbai, Entertainment, Cricket, Business and Featured News updates, visit Free Press Journal. Also, follow us on Twitter and Instagram and do like our Facebook page for continuous updates on the go)