Angels of Mumbai: Samaritans who kept humanity alive amid pandemic

At a time when people, for various reasons, were unable to perform the last rites of their loved ones, who had succumbed to coronavirus, a group of good Samaritans took it upon themselves to cremate the bodies of COVID-19 patients. Iqbal Mamdani, a task force member and former journalist, along with other group members, tied up with the civic-run hospitals, which were treating patients at the COVID-19 care centres, and ambulances to carry the bodies of corona patients.

In the initial months of the pandemic, when COVID-19 deaths were at peak, a number of bodies went unclaimed at hospitals — families refused to touch them, fearing they too would contract the virus. The staff of South Mumbai-based Bada Qabrastan were approached by people to bury the bodies of Muslim COVID patients, but upon learning that many more lying in the mortuary, Mamdani and his team, volunteered to cremate the bodies of COVID patients of Hindu descent as well, without charging fees.