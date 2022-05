An LOC (Look Out Circular) has been issued against suspended IPS officer Saurabh Tripathi in connection with the Angadia extortion case.

Mumbai Police is soon going to file a supplementary charge sheet in this case.

Tripathi is absconding in the recovery case for the last 2 months.

(To receive our E-paper on whatsapp daily, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)

Advertisement

Published on: Friday, May 13, 2022, 09:55 AM IST