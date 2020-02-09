Andheri station’s eastern side to get a face-lift

Speaking to the Free Press Journal, Pramod Bramhankar, senior engineer, BMC KE ward stated during a routine work, officials found the footpaths were not properly aligned. Following which, the civic body has taken up the responsibility of revamping the station areas.

“We will realign the footpaths and move every illegal hawkers away to tackle encroachment. BMC will also de-clog the drainage system as we discovered the drains are badly clogged,” informed Bramhankar.

Furthermore he assured, after the beautification works are completed no hawkers will be allowed to set up stalls within 150 metres of the station premises.

Bramhankar stated, the planning of the project is already being approved and a proposal for fund allotment has already been sent to the BMC headquarters.

“As soon as the funds get approved the repair works will begin and the first phase will be completed within a duration of 15 days maximum,” added Bramhankar.

He also stated officials of KE ward had met BEST management of Andheri regarding the revamp of the bus shelters and both the bodies are on the same page.

However he also maintained, both the projects will be completed on priority basis and the immediate priority of the civic body is to revamp the footpath.

“Due to the absence of footpaths people walk on the roads which cause regular congestion. Thus repairing the footpath is on the top of our list,” asserted the senior engineer.