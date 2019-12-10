Mumbai Crime: Man arrested for molesting 25-year-old pregnant woman while boarding train at Andheri station

A 28-year-old man was arrested by Andheri Government Railway Police (GRP) for allegedly molesting a 25-year-old pregnant woman at Andheri station.

According to Hindustan Times, the accused has been identified as as Amrish Dhakan, a Borivli resident. The incident took place on Friday around 7 pm. An officer told the leading daily, “As it was peak hour and trains were full, the complainant was trying to board the compartment reserved for specially-abled persons. The accused took advantage of the crowd and molested her.”

The complainant screamed after accused molested her, afer which the co-passengers caught Dhakan. They later handed over the accused to the police. Another officer told the Hindustan Times, "We have arrested the accused under section 354 [A] [1] [sexual harassment and punishment for sexual harassment; physical contact and advances involving unwelcome and explicit sexual overtures] of the IPC and are probing the case.”