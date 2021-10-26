Ananya Pandey fails to appear before NCB, cites health reasons

Actor Ananya Pandey did not appear before the Narcotics Control Bureau (NCB) on Monday to record her statement in connection with the agency’s ongoing probe in connection with the cruise drugs raid case. Pandey informed NCB officials that she is unwell and has sought further time to appear. Last week, the agency had made enquiries with Pandey twice.

An NCB official said, “As it’s a health issue, we have considered her request.” Sources in the agency also hinted that there is apparently no evidence of any “drug-related exchanges” in Pandey’s alleged WhatsApp chats with Aryan Khan. The sources further divulged that there are “no traces or references” of any marijuana (ganja) or weed-related chats in their WhatsApp communication which is being scanned in detail by the NCB.

An NCB official had stated that some new information had cropped up following the analysis of electronic material seized from the earlier accused in the case, following which Pandey was asked to join the investigation and corroborate the information. The NCB is also examining the mobile phone data of Pandey.

Published on: Tuesday, October 26, 2021, 07:50 AM IST