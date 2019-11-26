Amruta Fadnavis slams journalist for misogynist tweet, says 'will come back' with a shayari

Amruta Fadnavis has slammed Marathi journalist Nikhil Wagle for his misogynist tweet. In a shayari, she wrote that this is a difficult phase but she will be back.

She also thanked the people of Maharashtra for her memorable 5 years being their 'sister-in'law'. It was the very term which Nikhil Wagle used in his tweet.

"The love showered by you will always make me nostalgic! I tried to perform my role to best of my abilities-with desire only to serve & make a positive diff," she added.