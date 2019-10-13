Amit Shah’s wrong claim shocks Kolhapurkars

Kolhapur: In an interesting development in a rally addressed by BJP national president Amit Shah at Tapovan Ground in Kolhapur on Sunday, an announcement by the saffron leader surprised people.

Shah said, “Kolhapur-Vaibhavwadi railway has started.”

In fact, the survey for the railway route was done and the line approved for construction, two months ago. The route is expected to be completed by 2023-2024. The Union cabinet approved the railway line between Vaibhavwadi and Kolhapur, which will constructed at a cost of Rs3,439 crore.

The 107.76-km-long rail line will pass through Kolhapur, Ratnagiri and Sindhudurg districts, connecting the Kolhapur railway station on the Pune-Kolhapur section with Vaibhavwadi railway station on the Roha-Madgaon section.

Once ready, the rail line apart from people will benefit commercial establishments in transporting coal, as several power plants are located in Maharashtra and Karnataka.

Amit Shah’s rally was attended by Shiv Sena and BJP candidates and workers apart from locals and others. Importantly, Shiv Sena leader and Lok Sabha member from Kolhapur Sanjay Mandlik skipped the rally.

At the rally also attended by the flood-hit farmers of Kolhapur and Sangli, Shah promised to transform the two districts, “even better than before and other parts of the state”. He also tried to counter the criticism that the BJP government failed in giving Rs15,000 compensation to the flood-affected residents.

What Pawar did in 15 years?

The BJP president said PM Modi and CM Fadnavis have done great developmental work in Maharashtra. “I ask Sharad Pawar, what had you done for Maharashtra when you were in power for 15 years,” he said.

Criticising Congress leaders Rahul Gandhi, Manmohan Singh and NCP chief Sharad Pawar, he said, “They unnecessarily oppose BJP’s policies. Singh was a mouni baba, who did not utter a single word, when the Pakistani Army butchered Indian soldiers. But, Modi replied with surgical strikes and taught them a lesson.”

Shah chanted slogans in the name of Chhatrapati Shivaji, Shahu and Tara Rani Maharani.

After the rally the BJP leader went to take the blessings of Ambabai in historical temple. Amit Shah’s father-in-law also stays in Kolhapur.

Subhash Desai