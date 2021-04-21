Amid rising COVID-19 cases, Maharashtra govt may announce complete lockdown today

Mumbai: Owing to the surge in COVID-19 cases in the state, the Maharashtra government may announce a complete lockdown today.

Briefing the media persons on Tuesday, state Health Minister Rajesh Tope said, "Tomorrow after 8 pm, the Chief Minister will announce the decision on lockdown in the state. We have requested the CM to announce a complete lockdown in the state from tomorrow at 8 pm. This was the request of all ministers to the chief minister. Now it is his decision." "We have not yet received any letter from the Centre about the vaccination program for those above 18 years. The chief minister has said that the vaccination drive will be conducted in full swing and if needed we will take permission from the Centre to purchase vaccines from other countries, the Health Minister said.

He further emphasized the shortage of oxygen as the numbers of COVID cases are accelerating.

Maharashtra Urban Development Minister Eknath Shinde reiterated the necessity of lockdown to contain the COVID-19 pandemic.

"We have demanded complete lockdown in today's cabinet meeting. The cases are increasing. There is a scarcity of oxygen. There is no way out other than a complete lockdown," Shinde told media persons.

This comes after Maharashtra government's decision of complete lockdown on weekends has failed to contain the COVID-19 situation, former chief minister Devendra Fadnavis said that his party supports the decision of weekends lockdown and appealed to the people to follow the restrictions.