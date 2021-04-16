Amid massive COVID-19 surge, resident doctors at Pune's Sassoon General Hospital to go on strike

Amid a massive surge in COVID-19 cases, resident doctors at Pune's Sassoon General Hospital have decided to go on a strike from today. Their main demand is to increase manpower and the number of beds at the government hospital, reported a Marathi news channel.

Reportedly, there is a shortage of beds at the hospital. 2-3 patients are being treated on one bed. Amid this, 300 new beds are being added at the hospital. However, the number of infected patients at the hospital has increased from 500 to 800.

Meanwhile, the resident doctors have demanded to not only increase beds but also manpower. "Beds can be added, but does the administration have the necessary manpower and equipment?" the doctors asked. They have alleged that the government did not do any preparation even after knowing that a second COVID-19 wave was going to knock on our doors.

"There is no quarantine or isolation facility for doctors engaged in COVID duty. Due to this, 80 resident doctors were infected within a month. We have been requesting the administration to take necessary measures for the last one and a half months, however, no action has been taken yet," they said.

COVID-19 surge in Pune:

Pune district reported 9,955 new coronavirus cases on Thursday, taking its caseload to 6,85,970, a health official said. The death toll reached 11,103 as 114 patients succumbed to the infection, he said.

"Of the 9,956 cases, 5,395 were from areas located within the Pune Municipal Corporation (PMC) limits, where the case count has grown to 3,49,424," the official said. A total of 4,321 patients were discharged from hospitals during the day.

With 2,086 new cases, the tally in Pimpri Chinchwad township grew to 1,75,405.