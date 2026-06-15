Amid El Niño Concerns, Maharashtra Govt Directs Authorities To Conserve Water, Ensure Drinking Water Supply Till August 31 | Sourced

Mumbai: In view of the possible impact of El Niño conditions and the likelihood of reduced rainfall this year, the Maharashtra Government has issued strict directives to all district administrations and water resource authorities to conserve available water resources and ensure uninterrupted drinking water supply across the state until August 31, 2026.

Maharashtra’s dams are down to 24.53 per cent of their total storage capacity in that response The Water Resources Department, through a circular issued by Principal Secretary Eknath Dawale, has instructed divisional commissioners, district collectors, municipal corporations, municipal councils, zilla parishads, and irrigation development corporations to take immediate preventive measures to avoid any future drinking water crisis.

According to the India Meteorological Department’s forecast, the influence of El Niño may lead to lower-than-normal rainfall, raising concerns over water availability in reservoirs, dams, lakes, and other water sources. The government has emphasized that drinking water needs must receive the highest priority.

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The circular directs district collectors and officials of the Water Resources Department to conduct an immediate review of available water storage in dams and reservoirs. Irrigation water releases that are proposed or currently underway have been ordered to be stopped with immediate effect. Water reserved specifically for drinking purposes must not be diverted for any other use except in unavoidable emergencies.

Authorities have also been instructed to prepare district-level action plans to ensure that water reserved in reservoirs is used judiciously and remains sufficient to provide uninterrupted drinking water supply in both urban and rural areas until the end of August.

The government has called for close coordination among local self-government bodies, water supply departments, and the Water Resources Department to continuously monitor the situation. A special drive will be launched to prevent unauthorized and illegal extraction of water from dams, canals, rivers, lakes, and other water bodies.

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Joint teams comprising officials from the Revenue Department, Police Department, and Water Resources Department will conduct regular inspections and patrols. Strict action has been ordered against individuals involved in illegal water lifting through unauthorized pipelines, pumps, motors, or other equipment.

Additionally, all concerned authorities have been directed to submit weekly reports to the state government detailing water storage levels, drinking water availability, irrigation restrictions, and action taken against illegal water extraction.

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The government has stressed that the directives must be implemented rigorously and that every effort should be made to ensure that citizens do not face any shortage of drinking water under any circumstances.

Amid declining reservoir levels, Water Resources Minister Radhakrishna Vikhe-Patil, who oversees the Krishna and Godavari basins, chaired a review meeting with officials in Pune on Sunday. He directed authorities to accord the highest priority to drinking water supply across the state till August 31.

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