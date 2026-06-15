 Monsoon Delayed As Mumbai Bakes Under Extended Heat & Humidity Alert
e-Paper Get App
HomeMumbaiMonsoon Delayed As Mumbai Bakes Under Extended Heat & Humidity Alert

Monsoon Delayed As Mumbai Bakes Under Extended Heat & Humidity Alert

IMD has extended its ‘Hot and Humid Conditions’ warning for Mumbai and surrounding regions as monsoon continues to be delayed. Colaba recorded 35.6°C (max) and 29.8°C (min), above normal by over 3°C. Next 48 hours forecast remains partly cloudy with persistent heat and humidity, with a chance of light rain or thundershowers late night or early morning. Nearby districts also remain under alert.

Devashri BhujbalUpdated: Monday, June 15, 2026, 12:01 AM IST
Monsoon Delayed As Mumbai Bakes Under Extended Heat & Humidity Alert
Monsoon Delayed As Mumbai Bakes Under Extended Heat & Humidity Alert | File

Mumbai: The wait for the arrival of monsoon continues, the India Meteorological Department (IMD) has extended its warning for 'Hot and Humid Conditions' for Mumbai and it's metropolitan region. 

On Sunday, the Colaba observatory recorded the maximum and minimum temperature of 35.6°C and 29.8°C, which were 3.1°C and 3.4°C above normal, respectively.

Read Also
Mumbai Weather Update, June 14: City Sizzles At 32°C On Sunday Morning; Hot & Humid Conditions To...
Mumbai Weather Update, June 14: City Sizzles At 32°C On Sunday Morning; Hot & Humid Conditions To...

As per local weather forecast for Mumbai city and suburbs for the next 48 hours, the skies will be partly cloudy with hot and humid conditions, and there is possibility of light rain/ thundershower towards night/early morning. The maximum and minimum temperatures will be around 35°C and 29°C, respectively.

Apart from Mumbai, the districts for which alert for Hot and Humid conditions is sounded include Thane, Palghar, Raigad, Ratnagiri, Dhule, Jalgaon, Nashik, Satara, Sangli and the Marathwada region.

To get details on exclusive and budget-friendly property deals in Mumbai & surrounding regions, do visit: https://budgetproperties.in/

Follow us on