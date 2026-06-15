Monsoon Delayed As Mumbai Bakes Under Extended Heat & Humidity Alert | File

Mumbai: The wait for the arrival of monsoon continues, the India Meteorological Department (IMD) has extended its warning for 'Hot and Humid Conditions' for Mumbai and it's metropolitan region.

On Sunday, the Colaba observatory recorded the maximum and minimum temperature of 35.6°C and 29.8°C, which were 3.1°C and 3.4°C above normal, respectively.

As per local weather forecast for Mumbai city and suburbs for the next 48 hours, the skies will be partly cloudy with hot and humid conditions, and there is possibility of light rain/ thundershower towards night/early morning. The maximum and minimum temperatures will be around 35°C and 29°C, respectively.

Apart from Mumbai, the districts for which alert for Hot and Humid conditions is sounded include Thane, Palghar, Raigad, Ratnagiri, Dhule, Jalgaon, Nashik, Satara, Sangli and the Marathwada region.

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