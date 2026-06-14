Mumbai Weather Update, June 14: City Sizzles At 32°C On Sunday Morning; Hot & Humid Conditions To Persist Amid Monsoon Delay

Mumbai: Mumbaikars woke up to partly cloudy skies and warm, humid weather on Sunday as the monsoon season continues to be delayed. The early morning temperature in Mumbai was recorded at 32°C. The India Meteorological Department (IMD) has forecast hot and humid conditions in the coming days, along with the possibility of light showers and occasional thunderstorms.

Mumbai Weather Today

According to the Regional Meteorological Centre (RMC), the city is expected to experience dry but hot weather today, with humidity at 67 per cent. The weather bureau added that temperatures on Sunday are likely to remain between 30°C and 35°C. While isolated drizzle has been reported in parts of Mumbai and the Mumbai Metropolitan Region over the past few days, meteorologists clarified that these showers do not yet indicate the full-fledged onset of the southwest monsoon over the city.

Mumbai has already missed its normal monsoon onset date of June 11, and weather experts believe significant rainfall activity is unlikely before June 20. In comparison, the city witnessed its earliest-ever monsoon onset last year on May 26.

Air Quality Remains Good

Meanwhile, Mumbai's air quality remained exceptional, with an Air Quality Index (AQI) of 19 on Sunday morning, placing it firmly in the 'good' category. The improvement comes after months of fluctuating pollution levels across the metropolis.

The best air quality was recorded at Prabhadevi and Sarvodaya Station 1, both registering an AQI of 10. None of the areas in the city recorded poor air quality, with AQI levels remaining below 30 at all monitoring stations.

The overall air quality in Thane and Navi Mumbai also remained in the 'good' category, with AQI levels of 20 and 23, respectively.

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