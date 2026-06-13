Mumbai Rains Still Distant As Hot & Humid Spell To Continue In City, MMR Till June 16 - Check Weather Forecast Here | File Photo

Mumbai: The wait for widespread monsoon showers in Mumbai continues as weather conditions remain hot across the city and MMR regions. Although partly cloudy skies have been observed during the morning hours, the anxious wait for a full monsoon downpour persists. Conditions are expected to remain hot and humid this week as well, with only isolated showers likely.

Mumbai Weather Update

According to the Regional Metewlogical Centre, a yellow alert for hot and humid conditions is expected in Mumbai, Thane and Palghar till June 16. Though few isolated spells of rain are likely, widespread rainfall still looks distant for now. The region is witnessing partly cloudy weather, but the anxious wait for a downpour continues.

According to the weather report, light rain and thundershowers are expected to begin on June 17 in Mumbai and surrounding areas. Recently, the city recorded its hottest June night temperature at around 30°C. In 2025, the monsoon made the earliest onset ever recorded, i.e. on May 26, which came after nearly 70 years when the monsoon had made an early entry on 26th May 1956. In 2024, the southwest monsoon had reached Mumbai on June 9.

When Is Mumbai Monsoon Expected to Begin?

According to a Skymet report, the most delayed monsoon onsets were recorded on June 25 in 1959, 2019, and 2023. The report further stated that this year could also see a similar delay, with arrival likely coinciding with the same date.

Light Rains Across Maharashtra This Week

Apart from Mumbai, several parts of Maharashtra are also expected to receive light rains till June 19. Scattered or isolated rainfall is likely across North Konkan, South Konkan-Goa, North and South Madhya Maharashtra, and Marathwada over the next few days. However, heatwave conditions have been predicted in parts of Buldhana, Amravati, and Akola.

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