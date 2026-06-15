Mumbai Monsoon Likely To Arrive In Last Week Of June As El Niño Effect Slows Advance Across State

Hot and humid conditions persist in Mumbai as IMD forecasts pre-monsoon showers before the delayed arrival of the southwest monsoon | AI Generated Representational Image

Mumbai, June 15: The advancement of the southwest monsoon over Maharashtra is seeing an unexpected pause and is stagnant over Solapur and parts of Madhya Maharashtra since last week.

Considering current climatic conditions, Mumbai will receive substantial pre-monsoon showers after June 19, and the onset of monsoon is likely after June 22–23, India Meteorological Department's (IMD) latest prediction says.

IMD Mumbai Director Bikram Singh said, “The surge required for progress of monsoon has been poor, and considering current conditions, the onset of monsoon over Mumbai is likely in June last week. The region will get pre-monsoon rainfall from June 18–19. The progress of monsoon can be attributed to insufficient development of surge required for monsoon advancement and the effect of El Niño climatic conditions.”

Monsoon Progress Delayed

After the onset over Kerala on June 4, it was expected the monsoon will arrive over southern Maharashtra by June 6 and, if it progresses normally, onset over Mumbai was expected by mid-June. However, it is seeing an unexpected pause.

Meanwhile, hot summer conditions continue over Mumbai and Maharashtra. The IMD has issued a Yellow Alert for ‘hot and humid conditions’ for several districts in Maharashtra, including Mumbai and its metropolitan region (MMR), for the next couple of days.

Heat And Humidity Persist

Over the last one week, Mumbai and MMR have consistently recorded maximum temperatures around 36°C and minimum temperatures around 30°C, which has been one of the highest minimum temperatures in the history of Mumbai.

On Monday, the metropolis witnessed light showers, bringing temporary relief from the extreme heat. However, the relief was short-lived. The Colaba observatory recorded a maximum temperature of 35°C on Monday, which was 3.5°C above normal, while the minimum temperature was 29.6°C, which was 3.6°C above normal.

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48-Hour Forecast

As per the local weather forecast for Mumbai city and suburbs for the next 48 hours, skies will be partly cloudy, and hot and humid conditions are very likely in isolated pockets, with a possibility of light rain towards night/early morning hours. The maximum and minimum temperatures will be around 35°C and 29°C, respectively.

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