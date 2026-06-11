Monsoon Arrival In Mumbai Officially Delayed Beyond June 11 Onset Date, Says IMD; No Signs Until Next Week | File

Mumbai: The arrival of monsoon over Mumbai has been officially delayed. The official annual onset of monsoon date over Mumbai is June 11, however, there are no signs of arrival until next week. "The southwest monsoon has reached southern Maharashtra and expected to cover certain districts of south Konkan and Madhya Maharashtra in next four to five days," said India Meteorological Department (IMD) Mumbai Director Bikram Singh.

Heat to Persist

Singh added that at least for the next five days there are no signs that monsoon will arrive over Mumbai, and until the monsoon activity normalises over Mumbai, the temperatures will continue to remain high.

The southwest monsoon arrived over southernmost Indian state of Kerala on June 4, nine days after the onset date forecasted by the IMD. The weather department had said that if the monsoon progresses normally, it will arrive over Mumbai and Maharashtra within seven to 10 days. Accordingly, the monsoon has strengthened over southern parts of Maharashtra, but the transition has been slower than expected.

Record Heat

Meanwhile, on the fourth consecutive day on Wednesday, Mumbai recorded the minimum temperature of 30°C, which was 3.6°C above normal. It was also the highest minimum temperature across the state. Although IMD has forecasted light rains/thundershowers for Mumbai and metropolitan region over the week, the rain has mainly remained elusive, and humidity has been soaring.

As per local weather forecast for Mumbai city and suburbs for the next 48 hours, the skies will remain partly cloudy with possibility of light rains/ thundershowers. The maximum and minimum temperatures will be around 34°C and 29°C, respectively.

In its long range forecast monsoon 2026 (June to September), the IMD has forecasted below-average rainfall this year. The poor rainfall is also attributed to El Nino climatic conditions approaching the pacific region.

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