No Technical Fault In Dadar BEST Bus Accident That Killed Niyaz Ahmed, Investigators Point To Driver Negligence As Primary Cause | AI

Mumbai: The preliminary investigation into the fatal BEST bus accident in Dadar has found no technical fault in the vehicle, with officials now focusing on possible driver negligence as the primary cause of the crash. The accident claimed the life of Niyaz Ahmed and left several others injured, triggering widespread concern over road safety and public transport operations.

RTO Inspection

According to the Mumbai Central Regional Transport Office (RTO), a detailed inspection of the accident-hit bus revealed that key safety systems, including the braking mechanism and steering lock, were functioning properly at the time of the incident. While some wiring and external components were damaged due to the impact, officials confirmed that there was no mechanical failure that could have caused the bus to lose control.

Investigators believe the bus moved forward suddenly after the driver released the handbrake while the vehicle was already in driving mode. The driver allegedly lost control, causing the bus to ram into pedestrians and vehicles on the road. The findings have shifted the focus of the probe towards possible human error. Officials said the final report will be prepared after analysing CCTV footage, eyewitness statements and other technical evidence.

The RTO has also indicated that action against the driver may follow. Senior officials said the process to cancel the driver’s licence will begin once a formal recommendation is received from the police. The case is significant as it could determine accountability in one of Mumbai’s most serious recent BEST bus accidents and influence future safety measures for public transport operations.

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