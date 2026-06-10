Maharashtra Anti-Corruption Bureau Registers 335 Trap Cases In First 5 Months Of 2026; Revenue Officials Top List

ACB officials conduct anti-corruption operations across Maharashtra as Revenue and Land Records personnel emerge as the most-booked category in 2026 trap cases | AI Generated Representational Image

Mumbai, June 10, 2026: Statistics provided by the Maharashtra Anti-Corruption Bureau (ACB) have revealed that this year, from January till May, 335 entrapment-related corruption cases were registered.

Most trap cases are related to officials of the Revenue and Land Records Department, followed by the Police, Panchayat Samiti, and Maharashtra State Electricity Distribution Co. Ltd (MSEDCL). The statistics also revealed an increase in entrapment cases registered this year compared to the same period last year.

Details Of Entrapment Cases And Persons Booked

The ACB's statistics revealed that in the 335 trap cases, 483 persons, including 79 private individuals, were booked. Further analysis showed that most officials involved in trap cases are Class III government officials (239), followed by Class II officials (63), Class I (36), and Class IV (18).

As per the statistics this year, most corruption-related trap cases were registered against officials of the Revenue and Land Records Department (88), followed by the Police (48), Panchayat Samiti (40), MSEDCL (21), Education Department (20), Public Health Department (14), and Municipal Corporations (13).

Bribe Amounts Involved

The statistics revealed that in 335 trap cases, the total amount of bribe money involved is Rs 1.95 crore. The highest amount of bribe money sought is related to officials of the Police (Rs 48.42 lakh), followed by the Revenue and Land Records Department (Rs 31.22 lakh), Sales Tax (Rs 20.54 lakh), Public Works Department (Rs 18.50 lakh), and Panchayat Samiti (Rs 10.17 lakh).

Geographical Distribution Of Cases

The statistics also revealed that the maximum number of trap cases were registered in Nashik range (71), followed by Pune (67), Thane (51), Chhatrapati Sambhaji Nagar (46), Amravati (30), Nanded (27), Nagpur (27), and Mumbai (16).

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Disproportionate Assets Cases

This year, the ACB has registered only one disproportionate assets case, in which a CIDCO official has been booked. The total amount of money involved in these nine cases is Rs 1.94 crore.

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