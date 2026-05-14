Navi Mumbai Crime: Anti-Corruption Bureau Catches CIDCO Officer, Peon In ₹22,500 Bribery Trap

ACB officials conduct a trap operation at CIDCO headquarters in CBD Belapur after a bribery complaint linked to the 22.5 per cent scheme | File Photo (Representational Image)

Navi Mumbai, May 13: An Additional District Collector-rank officer of CIDCO and his peon were caught red-handed by the Anti-Corruption Bureau while accepting a bribe of Rs 22,500 to clear a pending registration under the 22.5 per cent scheme. The accused have been identified as Ramdas Haribhau Jagatap (57) and peon Haresh Sonawane, both of whom have been taken into custody.

The action was carried out on Wednesday evening at CIDCO’s headquarters in CBD Belapur by a team led by ACB Deputy Superintendent of Police Dharmaraj Sonke following a complaint by the applicant.

ACB lays trap after complaint

According to ACB officials, the complainant’s registration work under the 22.5 per cent scheme was pending, and Jagatap, serving as Chief Land and Survey Officer for the Navi Mumbai International Airport project, allegedly demanded Rs 22,500 to process the file. Acting on the complaint, the ACB verified the demand and laid a trap.

As per the plan, Sonawane accepted the bribe amount on behalf of Jagatap and was caught red-handed. During interrogation, it was established that the money was being collected on Jagatap’s instructions, following which both accused were detained.

“After verifying the complaint, a trap was laid and the accused were caught red-handed while accepting the bribe amount,” said DySP Dharmaraj Sonke of the ACB.

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Case registered under Prevention of Corruption Act

A case has been registered against the duo at CBD Police Station under the Prevention of Corruption Act, and further investigation is underway under the supervision of senior ACB officials.

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