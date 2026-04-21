Navi Mumbai Crime: Anti-Corruption Bureau Catches NMMC Deputy Commissioner Accepting ₹42,000 Bribe In CBD Belapur

ACB nabs NMMC Deputy Commissioner accepting ₹42,000 bribe at CBD Belapur office | Representative Image

Navi Mumbai, April 21: Deputy Commissioner Kailas Gaikwad of the Navi Mumbai Municipal Corporation (NMMC) was caught red-handed by the Anti-Corruption Bureau (ACB) while accepting a bribe of Rs 42,000 from a contractor to clear a pending bill, officials said on Tuesday. He was arrested during a trap operation conducted at his office on the third floor of the civic headquarters in CBD Belapur.

Trap operation at civic headquarters

According to the ACB, the accused, Dr Kailas Somnath Gaikwad (53), posted in the encroachment department, had allegedly demanded Rs 42,000—around 2% of the total bill amount—to approve and sign a payment cheque of Rs 21,01,357.

Contractor alleges delay and demand

The complainant, contractor Dashrath Survase, had supplied vehicles for anti-encroachment drives in the Airoli division between November 15, 2024, and February 15, 2025. Despite completing the work, he faced delays in receiving payment, following which Gaikwad allegedly sought the bribe to process the bill.

Survase approached the ACB’s Navi Mumbai unit on April 20 and lodged a complaint. After verification confirmed the demand, a trap was laid on Tuesday evening at the NMMC headquarters. Gaikwad was caught at around 4:08 pm while accepting the bribe amount in his cabin.

Investigation underway

“The accused was caught red-handed while accepting the bribe amount. Further legal action is being taken,” said Deputy Superintendent of Police Dharmaraj Sonke of the ACB, Navi Mumbai.

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The operation, carried out inside the municipal headquarters, triggered a stir within civic circles. Officials said Gaikwad is being questioned, and his assets may also be examined as part of the investigation. Further probe is underway.

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