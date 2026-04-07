Navi Mumbai Crime: GST Officer, Agent Caught Red-Handed Accepting ₹10,000 Bribe At Konkan Bhavan

ACB traps GST officer and agent accepting bribe at Konkan Bhavan office in Navi Mumbai | Representative Pic

Navi Mumbai, April 7: A GST officer and a private woman agent were caught red-handed by the Anti-Corruption Bureau (ACB) while accepting a Rs 10,000 bribe to settle a pending notice file, officials said. The duo was apprehended during a trap operation at the GST office in Konkan Bhavan on Monday.

GST officer, agent caught in trap operation

The accused have been identified as Amit Bhanudas Giri (45), a sales tax officer, and Vaishali Vasant Kadam (39), a private agent. Giri was caught accepting Rs 7,000 in his cabin, while Kadam had earlier demanded and accepted an additional Rs 2,000 for facilitating a new registration.

Complainant alleges bribe demand to close file

According to the ACB, the complainant, who runs a software and website development business, had received a ‘show cause’ notice from the GST department regarding PTEC and PTRC compliance.

The notice bore Giri’s signature. When the complainant approached the GST office for clarification, Giri directed him to Kadam, who was assisting in office-related work.

After verifying documents, Kadam allegedly asked the complainant to pay Rs 23,900 in total, stating that Rs 13,900 would be officially receipted, while the remaining Rs 10,000 would be required to 'close the file.' Suspecting a bribe demand, the complainant approached the ACB on April 2.

ACB verifies demand, lays trap

During verification, the ACB confirmed the demand, which was later negotiated down to Rs 7,000. Acting on this, a trap was laid on April 6 under the supervision of Superintendent of Police Shivraj Patil and Additional SP Bhagwat Sonawane, along with Deputy SP Dharmaraj Sonke and Police Inspector Arundhati Yelave.

“At the behest of the officer, the agent accepted additional money and the main bribe amount was later accepted by the officer himself, following which both were caught red-handed,” DySP Sonke said.

Case registered, probe underway

The ACB team recovered mobile phones and cash from the accused. A search operation at Giri’s residence continued till late night.

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A case has been registered against both accused at CBD Belapur police station under relevant sections (7, 7A, and 12) of the Prevention of Corruption Act. Further investigation is underway under the supervision of senior ACB officials.

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