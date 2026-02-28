Navi Mumbai Crime: ACB Arrests Security Supervisor For Demanding Monthly Bribe Of ₹100 From Guards | Representational Image

Navi Mumbai: A security supervisor was arrested by the Anti-Corruption Bureau (ACB), Navi Mumbai unit, for allegedly demanding a monthly bribe of Rs 100 from security guards for assigning duties and marking attendance, and accepting Rs 1,900 from a complainant during a trap laid in Vashi on Friday.

The accused, identified as Nilesh Tukaram Badhe (46), was caught red-handed around 1 pm near the security cabin at MSEB Colony in Sector 15, Vashi, while accepting the bribe amount from a security guard. A case has been registered against him at Vashi Police Station under Section 7 of the Prevention of Corruption Act.

Read Also Mumbai Crime: CBI Arrests Absconder After 30 Years In 1992 Bank Fraud Case

According to the ACB, the complainant is a security guard working in Navi Mumbai under a security guards’ board. Badhe was serving as a supervisor and was currently posted at Maharashtra State Electricity Distribution Company Limited (MSEDCL) in Koparkhairane. His responsibilities included assigning duties, checking deployment points and forwarding attendance reports of guards under his supervision.

Officials said Badhe had allegedly demanded Rs 100 per month from each guard to ensure smooth functioning of their work. The complainant and his two colleagues had a total pending bribe amount of Rs 1,900. The accused had allegedly threatened to transfer them to inconvenient locations or remove them from duty and place them on a waiting list if the payment was not made.

After receiving the complaint, the ACB verified the allegations and laid a trap on February 27. As soon as Badhe accepted the money, he was apprehended by the team.

Deputy Superintendent of Police Dharmaraj Sonke said, “The accused had been demanding a monthly bribe from security guards under his supervision and had threatened them with transfer and removal from duty. Acting on the complaint and after verification, we laid a trap and caught him red-handed while accepting Rs 1,900. Further investigation is in progress.”

The operation was carried out under the guidance of Superintendent of Police Shivraj Patil, Additional Superintendents of Police Bhagwat Sonawane and Suhas Shinde, and executed by Police Inspector Arundhati Yelave and her team. The ACB has seized the accused’s mobile phone and initiated a search of his residence as part of the ongoing probe.

To get details on exclusive and budget-friendly property deals in Mumbai & surrounding regions, do visit: https://budgetproperties.in/