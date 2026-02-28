Mumbai Crime: CBI Arrests Absconder After 30 Years In 1992 Bank Fraud Case | File Pic (Representative Image)

Mumbai: The Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) on Thursday arrested proclaimed offender Anant Tambedkar alias Anant Tambitkar, who had been evading law enforcement for nearly three decades.

Acting on technical intelligence inputs and field verification, the agency traced his location to Mumbai and apprehended him. After completing the required legal formalities, he was produced before the court and remanded to judicial custody.

The CBI had registered a bank fraud case in 1992 involving fraudulent financial transactions that allegedly caused wrongful loss to the State Bank of Bikaner & Jaipur (SBBJ). After completing its investigation, the agency filed a chargesheet in 1996. Following trial, nine accused were convicted by the court.

Tambedkar, one of the accused allegedly involved in the fraudulent transactions through forgery and other criminal misconduct, had absconded after the chargesheet was filed and was subsequently declared a proclaimed offender, officials said on Friday. A CBI official said the court separated his trial from that of the other accused.

