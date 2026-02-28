 Mumbai Crime: CBI Arrests Absconder After 30 Years In 1992 Bank Fraud Case
e-Paper Get App
HomeMumbaiMumbai Crime: CBI Arrests Absconder After 30 Years In 1992 Bank Fraud Case

Mumbai Crime: CBI Arrests Absconder After 30 Years In 1992 Bank Fraud Case

The Central Bureau of Investigation arrested proclaimed offender Anant Tambedkar in Mumbai after nearly 30 years on the run in connection with a 1992 bank fraud case involving the State Bank of Bikaner & Jaipur. He had absconded after the chargesheet was filed in 1996. Following his arrest based on technical inputs, he was produced before court and remanded to judicial custody.

Somendra SharmaUpdated: Saturday, February 28, 2026, 12:11 PM IST
article-image
Mumbai Crime: CBI Arrests Absconder After 30 Years In 1992 Bank Fraud Case | File Pic (Representative Image)

Mumbai: The Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) on Thursday arrested proclaimed offender Anant Tambedkar alias Anant Tambitkar, who had been evading law enforcement for nearly three decades.

Acting on technical intelligence inputs and field verification, the agency traced his location to Mumbai and apprehended him. After completing the required legal formalities, he was produced before the court and remanded to judicial custody.

Read Also
Navi Mumbai Crime: Man Posing As ISRO Scientist On Matrimonial Sites Arrested For ₹96.97 Lakh...
article-image

The CBI had registered a bank fraud case in 1992 involving fraudulent financial transactions that allegedly caused wrongful loss to the State Bank of Bikaner & Jaipur (SBBJ). After completing its investigation, the agency filed a chargesheet in 1996. Following trial, nine accused were convicted by the court.

Tambedkar, one of the accused allegedly involved in the fraudulent transactions through forgery and other criminal misconduct, had absconded after the chargesheet was filed and was subsequently declared a proclaimed offender, officials said on Friday. A CBI official said the court separated his trial from that of the other accused.

FPJ Shorts
PM Modi Launches Nationwide HPV Vaccination Drive From Ajmer To Fight Cervical Cancer
PM Modi Launches Nationwide HPV Vaccination Drive From Ajmer To Fight Cervical Cancer
Watch: Pratapgarh Wedding Turns Violent Over DJ Shutdown By Bride's Family, Four Injured In Stampede-Like Chaos
Watch: Pratapgarh Wedding Turns Violent Over DJ Shutdown By Bride's Family, Four Injured In Stampede-Like Chaos
Karnataka PUC Exams Kick Off Amid CCTV Monitoring & Strict Vigil
Karnataka PUC Exams Kick Off Amid CCTV Monitoring & Strict Vigil
JEE Main 2026 Session 2 Correction Window Closes Today: Last Chance to Edit Key Details
JEE Main 2026 Session 2 Correction Window Closes Today: Last Chance to Edit Key Details

To get details on exclusive and budget-friendly property deals in Mumbai & surrounding regions, do visit: https://budgetproperties.in/

Follow us on