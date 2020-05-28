Amid COVID-19 crisis, Maharashtra Guv Koshyari announces series of austerity measures to cut expenses

The Governor has instructed that no new capital works to be undertaken. There will not be any new major construction / repairing works in Raj Bhavan. Only ongoing works in progress will be continued and completed. The Independence Day Reception to be held on 15th August 2020 at Raj Bhavan, Pune will be cancelled.

There will be no new regular recruitment in Raj Bhavan until further orders.The proposal for the purchase of new car for Raj Bhavan be deferred.

The practice of offering gifts/mementos to VVIPS will be discontinued until further order. The practice of welcoming VIP visitors with bouquets will be discontinued. Guest house rooms in Raj Bhavan should not be decorated with vases and flower-pots.

Meetings and interactions with Vice-Chancellors and various officers to be conducted via video conference to avoid any expenses on travel. It is estimated that these measures will save nearly 10 to 15 percent of the budget of the Raj Bhavan in the current financial year.

The Governor has already contributed his one month salary and further pledged 30% of his salary for one year to the PM CARES Fund for COVID - 19.

In the Governor’s estimation, these austerity measures will be a small but significant contribution to save resources that can be used to reduce the sufferings of the people in the backdrop of the situation arisen because of the Corona Virus Disease.

