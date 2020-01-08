Ambulances are must at Bandra-Worli Sea Link: Bombay High Court

Mumbai: The Bombay High Court on Wednesday asked the Maharashtra State Road Development Corporation (MSRDC) to consider deploying ambulances on the Bandra-Worli Sea Link.

A division bench of Justices S C Dharmadhikari and R I Chagla said several persons brazenly flout speed limits on the Sea Link, which may lead to accidents and hence presence of ambulances was a must.

The court was hearing a public interest litigation filed by NGO Association for Aiding Justice regarding the lack of emergency medical services for accident victims on highways.

The petition highlighted the high number of deaths on the Mumbai-Pune Expressway and other state and national highways, pointing out the urgent need for well-equipped ambulances and trauma centres there.

The MSRDC on Wednesday told the court that it has now deployed ambulances at various points of Mumbai-Pune Expressway.

The bench then sought to know from MSRDC lawyer Vijay Patil if ambulances are also deployed in roads maintained by the corporation within the city limits including the Sea Link.

"The Sea Link witnesses several cars violating the speed limit. The cameras placed will impose a fine, but what if there was any accident? We do not have any empathy or mercy for such persons (who flout speed limits) but these persons kill others in accidents," Justice Dharmadhikari said.

"It would be better if facilities like ambulances are made available. This may act as a deterrent too," the court said.

The bench disposed of the petition after directing the MSRDC to consider its suggestion.