'Ambitious Budget': Cabinet Minister Mangal Prabhat Lodha Lauds PM Modi And Nirmala Sitharaman

Mangal Prabhat Lodha |

Mumbai: The NDA government, under the leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi, presented its first budget of the third term today. This budget will lead the country towards the goal of a developed India. Through this budget, youth, women, farmers, and the poor will be empowered. Maharashtra State Cabinet Minister Mangal Prabhat Lodha expressed this opinion while responding to the budget, emphasizing that the schemes announced for skill development and employment in this budget will empower the aspirations of the youth.

Minister Mangal Prabhat Lodha said, "The Modi government has made special provisions for employment generation and skill development. Under the Prime Minister's package 'Employment-related Incentives', three major schemes have been announced, focusing on employment, skills, MSMEs, and the middle class, with a provision of two lakh crore rupees for a period of five years. During this period, more than 4 crore young people will be provided with employment, skills, and other opportunities. This budget is one that will develop all classes in India, especially the younger generation. Heartfelt thanks to Prime Minister Narendra Modi ji and Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharamanji for this ambitious budget!"

"It is very important that 20 lakh youths in the country will be given skill training, and there will also be a focus on strengthening skill training institutes. Additionally, new skill courses that are necessary with changing times will also be introduced. As we move towards the goal of a developed India, we in Maharashtra are also ready to provide training to lakhs of youths by establishing Acharya Chanakya Skill Development Centers. In the next five years, one crore young people will be given skill education in the top companies of the country, with a monthly internship allowance of 5,000 rupees and a one-time assistance of 6,000 rupees. ", Lodha said.

"Similarly, through the 'Mukhyamantri Yuva Karya Prashikshan Scheme ', we are prepared to stipend, training, and employment opportunities to the youth in Maharashtra. Additionally from the budget, students will be given loans of up to 10 lakh rupees for higher education within the country.", Lodha said.

Through the Model Skill Loan Scheme, approximately 25,000 youths will be provided loans of up to 7.5 lakh rupees for skill development education. Since both the central and state governments are working towards the development of youth in the same direction, Maharashtra's youth will benefit doubly from this!" said Cabinet Minister Mangal Prabhat Lodha.