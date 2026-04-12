Ambernath Shocker! College Student Dragged For Metres By Two-Wheeler After Dispute; Video Goes Viral

Ambernath: A shocking incident has come to light from Ambernath, where a two-wheeler rider is seen dragging a college student for several metres. The incident took place at Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj Chowk in Ambernath East, reportedly after a minor argument over crossing the road, which turned violent.

A video of the incident, shared by hp_live_news, showed the 21-year-old student, identified as Prachit Dubey, having an argument with two people. He is also seen trying to stop them from moving ahead. However, at one point in the video, the rider allegedly speeds away deliberately, and Dubey is seen in front of the two-wheeler being dragged along the road. According to reports, Dubey sustained injuries and is currently undergoing treatment. A case has also been registered against the accused at Shivajinagar Police Station in Ambernath.

Meanwhile, a tragic accident occurred early this morning near Kalamgaon on the Nashik-Mumbai Highway. A pickup truck rammed forcefully into a bullock cart carrying pilgrims from Igatpuri taluka, resulting in the spot death of one woman and serious injuries to two others. Both bullocks pulling the cart also died in the accident.

The incident has cast a pall of gloom over the entire region. Two other pilgrims sustained serious injuries and have been admitted to the Nashik District Hospital for treatment. Both bullocks pulling the cart also died in the crash.

Meanwhile, in Thane, in a proactive move to curb rising traffic congestion and road accidents, the city Police and the Education Department announced a joint initiative titled "Road Traffic Safety and Emergency Management (RSP)." The programme aims to instil traffic discipline and a sense of civic responsibility in students from a young age.

Under the guidance of Police Commissioner Ashutosh Dumbre and Joint Commissioner Dr Dnyaneshwar Chavan, the initiative seeks to empower students to lead awareness campaigns during National Road Safety Week and local community events.



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