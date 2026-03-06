'Alice In Wonderland Budget': Aaditya Thackeray Says CM Fadnavis' Long Speech Seemed More For Contractors Than Citizens

Mumbai: Sena UBT Leader Aaditya Thackeray on Friday slammed the Maharashtra Budget 2026, saying it focuses on contractors rather than citizens of the state. Termed it as 'Alice in Wonderland' budget, Thackeray said that the entire speech was peppered with policy decisions taken in the past, and most promises are pushed to 2047, making them impractical.

The Sena UBT leader criticised the farm loan waiver, saying it lacks clarity on which farmers are eligible, the process, and the timeline. He referred to the government’s plan to plant 300 crore trees as 'one of the few good jokes' in the speech, calling it ironic given concerns over tree cutting under the current administration.

In his post on X (formerly Twitter), he wrote, "The bigger issue is, even with this kind of expenditure and proposed spending on contractors, the quality of the work is horrible- look at the recent road constructions… and oh! The Mira Bhayandar flyover by the MMRDA!"

He added, "More so, it is an 'Alice in Wonderland' budget where the CM is blissfully unaware of the ground reality and what is being shown to him by people around him."

Maharashtra Budget 2026

Maharashtra Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis presented the state budget for the 2026-27 fiscal year in the Assembly on Friday. The finance portfolio, earlier held by Ajit Pawar, has been assumed by Fadnavis following Pawar’s untimely death in a plane crash near Baramati.

In a major announcement, the CM launched the Punyashlok Ahilyabai Holkar Shetkari Karjmafi Yojana, under which eligible farmers with pending crop loans as of 30 September 2025 will receive a waiver of up to Rs 2 lakh.

In addition to this, farmers who repay their loans on time will receive a Rs 50,000 incentive grant. The CM said that the scheme aims to provide financial relief to farmers and encourage timely loan repayment.

CM Fadnavis also said that Maharashtra is the country's financial engine, and will become USD 5 trillion economy by 2047. Apart from loan waiver for farmers, the CM also announced several infrastructure-related projects in the state inlcuding Mumbai Metro Line 11 extension, Sewri-Worli signal-free connector, underground tunnels in Mumbai and Pune, 4th port at Vadhavan, among others.

