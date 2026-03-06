Maharashtra Budget 2026: CM Devendra Fadnavis Bets Big On Gaming & Animation, Eyes 4 Lakh Jobs In Mumbai & Pune

Maharashtra Budget 2026: CM Devendra Fadnavis Bets Big On Gaming & Animation In Pune & Mumbai, Eyes 4 Lakh Jobs |

Maharashtra Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis announced a sweeping push for the state's animation and gaming sector in the Maharashtra Budget, targeting the creation of 4 lakh highly skilled jobs and positioning Mumbai and Pune as a $50 billion economic hub.

Presenting the budget, Fadnavis said the state government aims to make Maharashtra the global leader in animation and gaming, with plans to establish more than 295 gaming studios across the state.

Mumbai and Pune are central to this vision. The twin-city corridor has been earmarked as the primary engine of this $50 billion ambition, leveraging existing infrastructure, talent pipelines, and the creative economy already thriving in both metros. Pune, in particular, is fast cementing its status as India's most preferred destination for Global Capability Centres (GCCs) in the tech and creative sectors, Fadnavis says, a trend the budget seeks to accelerate.

The government also announced that priority will be given to setting up over 250 studios, building on momentum from recent industry events. The previously held WAVES Conference and the establishment of the Indian Institute of Creative Technology - backed by the Centre - were cited as foundational steps that this budget now seeks to build upon.

For Mumbai, the announcement carries significant weight. The city's film and media ecosystem, long dominated by Bollywood, is increasingly seen as a launchpad for animation and interactive entertainment - sectors with far higher export potential and employment multipliers than traditional filmmaking.

Industry watchers noted that the 4 lakh jobs target is among the most ambitious in any single sectoral push seen in a state budget, and will hinge on how swiftly the studio infrastructure and skilling pipelines are put in place.