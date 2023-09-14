Ajit Pawar Urges Swift Progress on Key Infrastructure Projects in Maharashtra | File Photo

Mumbai: Deputy Chief Minister Ajit Pawar, who reviewed crucial infrastructure projects in the state on Wednesday, directed the officials to ensure that important projects in the state are not delayed due to a lack of funds or administrative approvals.

This was the second of such fortnightly meetings that Pawar has initiated.

Construction of Pune Metro, Pune Ring Road, Pune-Nashik High-Speed Railway, Medical Colleges in Satara and Alibag, Headquarters of 'Sarathi' in Pune, Divisional Sub-centers of 'Sarathi' in Aundh, Nashik, Kolhapur, Nagpur, Amravati were some of the crucial projects that Pawar reviewed at the meeting. "These projects need to be completed on a war footing," he told the officials present at the meeting in the DCM's project monitoring cell in Mantralaya.

Read Also Pune: Deputy CM Ajit Pawar Pushes For Progress On Pune Metro And Ring Road

Projects discussed

Approvals from state and central government agencies, expediting the tender processes, immediate removal of encroachments obstructing development works, providing funds as required, removing administrative as well as practical implementation obstacles, etc., were the primary concerns regarding the projects that were discussed, deliberated, and decided at the meeting.

Krishi Bhavan, Education Commissionerate, Kamgar Kalyan Bhavan, Sahakar Bhavan, Registration Bhavan, Sugar Museum, and Indrayani Medicity were some of the other projects in Pune that were reviewed at the meeting. Four-laning of Shirur-Khed-Karjat road, Chhatrapati Sambhaji Maharaj Memorial at Vadhu-Tulapur, Medical Colleges in Satara, Alibag, Pune, and GST Bhavan at Mumbai Bhawan, Revas-Reddy Konkan coastal Highway connecting 93 tourist centers in Konkan, and development of Pandharpur city and Vitthal Temple area, etc., were the other important projects for which decisions about the availability of funds and progress regarding other aspects of the project were discussed at the meeting.

(To receive our E-paper on WhatsApp daily, please click here. To receive it on Telegram, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)