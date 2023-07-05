Ajit Pawar Removes Sharad Pawar As NCP Chief; Latter Says 'Won't Allow Anyone to Snatch Party Symbol'

NCP Crisis: Sharad Pawar Faction Seeks Affidavit From Leaders Amid Rumours Of Ajit Staking Claim On Name, Symbol |

The rebel faction of the Nationalist Congress Party has reportedly removed Sharad Pawar as the NCP chief with his nephew Ajit Pawar staking claim to the NCP and its clock symbol as he approached the Election Commission on Wednesday.

Ajit Pawar's petition to the Election Commission (EC) states that a national executive meeting was held on June 30, led by party working president Praful Patel.

Ajit Pawar says he has been elected as NCP chief

During this meeting, a resolution was supposedly passed, stating that the NCP was deviating from its objectives of people's welfare. Consequently, they decided to replace Sharad Pawar as the party president and elected Ajit Pawar to the top post.

The EC has received a petition from Ajit Pawar on June 30, along with around 40 affidavits from MPs, MLAs, and MLCs, all dated June 30 (received by the Commission on July 5). Additionally, a resolution unanimously electing Ajit Pawar as the President of NCP has been submitted.

Sharad Pawar's faction files counter plea with EC

The commission has also received a caveat from Maharashtra NCP president Jayant Patil that they have initiated disqualification process against 9 MLAs who left the party with Ajit Pawar.

The Election Commission has registered a "dispute case" sources said, as Ajit Pawar claimed the support of over 40 MLAs and MPs in his support, according to news agency PTI. The NCP has 53 legislators in Maharashtra.

Meanwhile, Sharad Pawar's NCP has also filed a caveat with the poll authority urging it to hear them first before passing any directive in connection with the factional fight.

The Election Commission is likely to process applications in the coming days and ask both the sides to exchange the respective documents submitted before it.

Sharad Pawar says 'NCP symbol not going anywhere'

Sharad Pawar reacted to the news of Ajit approaching the EC to stake a claim to NCP and the party symbol.

"The party symbol is with us, it is not going anywhere. The people and party workers who brought us to power are with us," Sharad Pawar said while addressing a meeting at the Yashwantrao Chavan Centre in south Mumbai.

Ajit Pawar's rebellion leads to NCP split

The NCP, founded by Sharad Pawar in 1999, witnessed a split on Sunday with Ajit Pawar, claiming support of over 40 MLAs and joining the Shiv Sena-BJP coalition government in Maharashtra.

Nine NCP MLAs, including Ajit Pawar, were sworn-in as ministers in the Maharashtra government at a surprise cabinet expansion on Sunday.