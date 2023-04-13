Ajit Pawar keeps the political hive abuzz; meets CM Eknath Shinde, Deputy CM Devendra Fadnavis

Ajit Pawar with CM Eknath Shinde |

Mumbai: NCP leader and former Deputy Chief Minister Ajit Pawar had a meeting with CM Eknath Shinde and Deputy Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis at Sahyadri Guest house at Malabar Hill on Wednesday.

The meeting lasted for 50 minutes, the duration of which suggested it could not have had compensation for rain-hit farmers on the agenda. Political observers see the one-to-one meeting as a kind of ‘thanksgiving’ since Ajit and his wife’s names have been omitted in an ED chargesheet in the alleged Rs 25,000 crore Maharashtra State Cooperative (MSC) Bank scam.

Mini revolt in NCP buzzes in political corridors

For the last few days, the statements emanating from the NCP leaders have created a perception that the party is gravitating towards the BJP. Even as the meeting was taking place at Sahyadri, there was a buzz in the political corridors that a mini ‘revolt’ is brewing in the NCP with 20 MLAs ready to break away.

It is an open secret that ED inquiries are pending against several NCP leaders and hanging like the proverbial sword of Damocle’s over their heads. By switching their political loyalties, these ‘netas’ can at least hope to wriggle out of the legal stew.

Political observers opine broad understanding between BJP, NCP will isolate Uddhav Thackeray further

Political observers, therefore, see in the chat a concerted move on part of Ajit Pawar to seek certain assurances from the Centre, in a quid pro quo for a more accommodative stance towards the BJP.

Any such broad understanding between the two parties will help enhance Uddhav Thackeray’s isolation. On the political periphery, Uddhav is already cut up with the Congress over the Veer Savarkar apology controversy.

Ajit Pawar teamed up with Fadnavis in 2019

On November 23, 2019, Pawar had teamed up with Fadnavis to form a government. However, it lasted only three days, making it a ministry with the shortest tenure. Fadnavis had recently revealed that this government was formed with the fullest knowledge of NCP chief Sharad Pawar. The question doing the rounds on Wednesday was whether the meeting at the state guest house also had the blessings of senior Pawar.