AICC RCOG Advocates Mandatory HPV Vaccination To Prevent Cervical Cancer

Representative Image | File

The All India Coordinating Committee of the Royal College of Obstetricians and Gynecologists (AICC RCOG) has released its ‘Best Practice Guidelines’ recommending mandatory human papillomavirus (HPV) vaccination for adolescents and young adults. This initiative is seen as a significant step toward the prevention and control of cervical cancer in India.

Speaking about the new guidelines, Dr. Uma Ram, All-India Chair of AICC RCOG, emphasized the life-saving potential of HPV vaccines. “HPV vaccines can prevent more than 90% of cancers caused by HPV. Vaccinating pre-adolescents and adolescents is crucial, as their stronger immune response maximizes the vaccine’s effectiveness. This initiative reaffirms AICC RCOG's commitment to spreading awareness and driving action toward prevention and protection,” she stated.

Dr Uma added that the consensus recommendations aim to create a robust framework for increasing HPV vaccination coverage across India, ensuring a healthier future for women and reducing the burden of cervical cancer.

The guidelines also underscore the importance of accessibility to vaccines for all eligible groups, empowering women and high-risk populations to take preventive measures against cervical cancer.

Globally, cervical cancer ranks as the fourth leading cause of cancer among women. In India, it is the second most common cancer affecting women aged 15 to 44. A recent study highlighted that approximately 123,907 women are diagnosed with HPV-related cervical cancer annually in the country, with an alarming 77,348 succumbing to the disease.

Cervical cancer is predominantly associated with HPV infection and affects women from lower socioeconomic groups more severely. Nearly 98.4% of cervical cancer cases in India are linked to nine HPV types, with HPV-16 and HPV-18 being the most prevalent. Adolescents and young adults aged 15–25 are particularly vulnerable, making early vaccination critical.

The guidelines were unveiled at a press conference in Mumbai that was also attended by Femina Miss India World 2024, Nikita Porwal, who emphasised the importance of raising awareness about cervical cancer prevention.

At the event, Porwal encouraged women to prioritise their health. "I am honored to be part of this initiative to educate and empower women to take proactive measures against preventable diseases like cervical cancer," she said. "I urge all women to consult a gynaecologist and learn about the steps they can take to safeguard themselves. Why wait? Vaccinate!"