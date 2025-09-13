AI And Intellectual Property: Experts Debate Innovation, Ethics At International Conference In Mumbai |

The role of AI-based interventions in treatments, robotic surgeries, drug development, and financial inclusion, were among subjects discussed at the two-day international conference on 'IPR in the Age of AI' held by SIWS NR Swamy College of Commerce and Economics and Smt Thirumalai College of Science, Wadala, Mumbai.

The conference, which concluded on Saturday, was held at Gokul Hall, Sion East. The keynote address was delivered by Justice Abhay S Oka. Principal Dr Manali Londhe; chairman, SIWS, R Radhakrishnan; joint secretary, SIWS, T V Krishnan; member, board of trustees, Rajan S; and executive director, Mohan Rao, were present at the occasion.

The plenary session on 'IPR and AI: Infringement and Remedies' featured Jai Desai from Auckland, New Zealand; Dr Ganesh Hingmire, Sumedh Kadam and advocate Maria as experts. The Panel discussion, ‘IPR and AI: An Industry Perspective’ had Prafulla Lele, Sugandha Garg, Dr Chetan Gandhi and Dr Navin Punjabi.

The second day of the conference featured a panel discussion on 'IPR and AI - Its implications: An insight across disciplines', with Dr Varadaraj Bapat, Dr Anil Menon and Dr Sanjay Oak.

Cross-Disciplinary Insights on AI Implications

Dr Bapat touched upon the impact of AI, with focus on financial inclusion.Dr Menon spoke Intellectual Property Rights in the age of AI. Dr Oak spoke on AI-based interventions in treatments, robotic surgeries, drug development and discoveries as well as documentation. The panel discussion was followed by a question answer session.

Moot Court and Valedictory Session

A moot court performance was demonstrated by students of Government Law College and SIWS College through case studies. Dr Rajashekaran Pillai, vice chancellor from Somaiya Vidhyavihar University was the chief guest for the valedictory function where participants shared their feedback.