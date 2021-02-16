Ahead of West Bengal assembly polls, Mithun Chakraborty hosts RSS chief Mohan Bhagwat at his Mumbai residence

Actor Mithun Chakraborty hosted Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh chief Mohan Bhagwat at his residence in Mumbai on Tuesday. Apparently, the RSS wants to leave no stone left unturned before the election in West Bengal.

Though Mithun claims only breakfast was on menu and not politics, observers are wondering whether with Sourav Ganguly out of action, the RSS-BJP combine is looking at Mithun for providing them with the necessary optics.

Interestingly, they had last met when the actor had dropped in at the RSS headquarters in Nagpur in 2019.

The 70-year-old film star says he has a more enduring "spiritual relationship" with Bhagwat.

Mithun, however, has friends in the TMC, too, and was a Rajya Sabha member of the Trinamool in the past. Before he hopped over to Mumbai for 'nariyal paani' with Mithun, Bhagwat was in Bihar for almost five days. There, too, he invited doctors, lawyers and professors for a brunch at Vijay Niketan, the RSS headquarters.

The host and the guests squatted on the floor in Indian tradition and had their food. Those present included noted danseuse and retired civil servant Shobhna Narayan, the president of the Indian medical Association, Dr Sahjananad Prasad Singh, the chairman of the Bar Council of India, Mannan Kumar Mishra, a former judge of the Patna High Court, Rajendra Prasad Singh, Lt General (retired) J N Chaudhury and former officer on special duty in MHA on Ayodhya affairs, Kishore Kunal.