 Ahead Of Independence Day, Thane Railway Station Conducts Mock Emergency Drill
Ahead Of Independence Day, Thane Railway Station Conducts Mock Emergency Drill

Ahead Of Independence Day, Thane Railway Station Conducts Mock Emergency Drill

The simulation saw participation from over 50 personnel, including bomb disposal experts, the dog squad, Thane Municipal Corporation's (TMC) disaster cell, and various other agencies.

Kamal MishraUpdated: Thursday, August 10, 2023, 10:41 PM IST
article-image
The drill, supervised by the RPF in-charge at Thane Station. | FPJ

Ahead of Independence day, Thane railway station executed a mock emergency drill to evaluate emergency preparedness.

An unattended handbag was discovered as part of the exercise, leading to the deployment of the bomb detection and disposal squad, along with Government Railway Police, Railway Protection Force (RPF), and other relevant agencies.

The drill, supervised by the RPF in-charge at Thane Station. Surendra Costa, aimed to assess response time and coordination among the teams responsible for security and safety. The simulation saw participation from over 50 personnel, including bomb disposal experts, the dog squad, Thane Municipal Corporation's (TMC) disaster cell, and various other agencies. 

