Mumbai: Mihir Kotecha Writes Letter To DCM Devendra Fadnavis To Reconstruct 80-Year-Old Dilapidated Mulund Court Building

Mumbai: Mihir Kotecha Writes Letter To Deputy CM Devendra Fadnavis To Reconstruct 80-Year-Old Dilapidated Mulund Court Building | Photo: File

Mumbai: Mihir Kotecha, the BJP Mahayuti candidate for Mumbai North East Lok Sabha Constituency, has taken up the issue of 80 year old dilapidated Mulund court building with Deputy Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis. He wrote a letter and requested to construct a new building that will also have revenue house and other administrative offices.

Kotecha had written a letter to Fadnavis in December 2023, raising the issue of a new court building. He has proposed to build the new court building on the government plots 376 and 376A in Mulund.

"The Mulund Court building is 80 years old. It is dilapidated and in dangerous condition. For many years, the demand for building the new court and revenue building has been pending with the government. At present, the Mulund court building has two metropolitan courts, a revenue office, and 12 other administrative offices," said Kotecha.

Kotecha further said that over 500 government employees work there, and more than 1000 people daily visit the courts, revenue office, and other government offices for various works. "The insufficient space and dilapidated building require urgent attention from the government to build a new court building. I'm diligently following up with the government must fast-track the issue and give it a priority," added Kotecha.

For the past two months, Kotecha has been raising various developmental issues in his campaigns for the Mumbai North East Lok Sabha Constituency. He has taken up development works from Mulund Bird Park, the cultural centre in Bhandup and Vikhroli, and the ropeway (cable car) from Mulund to Sanjay Gandhi National Park, among other issues.