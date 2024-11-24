 'Agreement Validity Not Grounds For Rejection': Bombay HC On Deemed Conveyance
e-Paper Get App
HomeMumbai'Agreement Validity Not Grounds For Rejection': Bombay HC On Deemed Conveyance

'Agreement Validity Not Grounds For Rejection': Bombay HC On Deemed Conveyance

The concept of deemed conveyance, introduced by the state government in 2008 and formalised in 2010, enables a housing society to secure ownership of land if a developer or landowner fails to execute a conveyance deed. The society can apply to the deputy district registrar, who is mandated to convey the land after verifying documents.

FPJ News ServiceUpdated: Sunday, November 24, 2024, 03:51 PM IST
article-image
Representative Image

Mumbai: The competent authority cannot reject applications for deemed conveyance on the grounds of legality and validity of agreements executed between the parties, the Bombay High Court has ruled. The court directed the joint registrar of Co-Operative Societies to issue a certificate of deemed conveyance to M/S Blue Heaven Co-op Housing Society Ltd in Navi Mumbai.

What Is Deemed Conveyance?

The concept of deemed conveyance, introduced by the state government in 2008 and formalised in 2010, enables a housing society to secure ownership of land if a developer or landowner fails to execute a conveyance deed. The society can apply to the deputy district registrar, who is mandated to convey the land after verifying documents.

Read Also
Stealing Petroleum-Based Fuels Adversely Affects Country's Economy: Bombay HC
article-image

The HC passed the judgment while hearing a petition filed by M/S. Blue Heaven Coop Housing Society Ltd challenging the January 18, 2023 order passed by the competent authority dismissing its application of 2011 filed under the provisions of Maharashtra Ownership of Flats (Regulation of Promotion of Construction of Sale, Management and Transfer) Act, 1963 [MOFA].

FPJ Shorts
Baba Siddique Murder Case: Accused Sumit Wagh Admits Using Account In Salman Vhora's Name To Transfer Money To Killers On Shubham Lonkar's Orders
Baba Siddique Murder Case: Accused Sumit Wagh Admits Using Account In Salman Vhora's Name To Transfer Money To Killers On Shubham Lonkar's Orders
UP News: TRAGIC! Car Being Driven On GPS Falls From Under-Construction Bridge In Bareilly After Navigation Goes Wrong; 3 Die
UP News: TRAGIC! Car Being Driven On GPS Falls From Under-Construction Bridge In Bareilly After Navigation Goes Wrong; 3 Die
'Agreement Validity Not Grounds For Rejection': Bombay HC On Deemed Conveyance
'Agreement Validity Not Grounds For Rejection': Bombay HC On Deemed Conveyance
Mumbai: Sessions Court Slams 8-Year Delay In Deciding Octogenarian Couple's Case
Mumbai: Sessions Court Slams 8-Year Delay In Deciding Octogenarian Couple's Case

Justice Sharmila Deshmukh, on November 21, quashed the January 18, 2023 order of the joint registrar rejecting the society’s plea for deemed conveyance. The court clarified that once the competent authority finds the promoter has not conveyed the property as required under the MOFA, it must issue deemed conveyance.

Read Also
Bombay HC Quashes Case Against 3 Lawyers In 17-Year-Old Assault Case; Awards ₹15,000 Compensation...
article-image

The authority cannot examine the validity of agreements or delve into title disputes. “The dispute between the owner and developer cannot be permitted to jeopardise the rights of flat purchasers to obtain conveyance,” Justice Deshmukh observed.

The Blue Heaven Society building, completed in 2006 by Punit Construction on land allotted by CIDCO to two persons – Ambo Gadge and Shripat Patil, lacked a registered society or conveyance deed. After registering the society in 2018, members applied for deemed conveyance.

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

Godrej Properties, Lodha Group On Top As India's 26 Major Listed Realty Firms Sell ₹35,000 Crore...

Godrej Properties, Lodha Group On Top As India's 26 Major Listed Realty Firms Sell ₹35,000 Crore...

Baba Siddique Murder Case: Accused Sumit Wagh Admits Using Account In Salman Vhora's Name To...

Baba Siddique Murder Case: Accused Sumit Wagh Admits Using Account In Salman Vhora's Name To...

'Agreement Validity Not Grounds For Rejection': Bombay HC On Deemed Conveyance

'Agreement Validity Not Grounds For Rejection': Bombay HC On Deemed Conveyance

Mumbai: Sessions Court Slams 8-Year Delay In Deciding Octogenarian Couple's Case

Mumbai: Sessions Court Slams 8-Year Delay In Deciding Octogenarian Couple's Case

Maharashtra BJP President Chandrashekhar Bawankule Lashes Out At Congress, Says 'There Will Be No...

Maharashtra BJP President Chandrashekhar Bawankule Lashes Out At Congress, Says 'There Will Be No...