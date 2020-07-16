Against all odds, girls score 94.7% & 89.8% in CBSE Class 10

Mumbai: Undettered by a fatal accident and being admitted in hospital few days before the examination, Vedangee Thakur and Sara Desai have scored 94.7 per cent and 89.8 per cent respectively in the Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) Class 10 exams. Thakur and Desai, students of St Joseph's High School, New Panvel, said they studied from the hospital and were determined to perform well despite all odds.

Thakur and Desai had a fall from a scooty while they were on their way to their classes around three weeks before their exams. Thakur fractured and scraped her right leg while Desai suffered severe injuries below her knee on her left leg. Thakur was admitted at BARC Hospital, Chembur, for more than 15 days, while Desai underwent treatment for the ligament tear at Lifeline Hospital, Panvel, for over two weeks.

With less time at hand, Thakur said it was difficult to study amidst the hospital treatment, regular dressing appointments and medical check-ups. Thakur said, "The doctors had suggested me to not appear for the exams. But I wanted to perform and not miss it at any cost. I requested the hospital to give me an early discharge so that I could spend time at home studying. I would go to the hospital for dressing appointments on the holiday between two exam papers. I was scared because a lot of my time was spent visiting hospitals but I am glad I managed to score high marks."

On the other hand, Desai said she started studying in the hospital itself in order to not waste time. Desai said, "Initially, I was in too much pain because my wound was severe. But I did not have much time to study as my exams were approaching. So, I began studying from the hospital. Some days were difficult because I was in a lot of pain and just could not focus on my lessons. But then, I started ignoring the pain and focussed on my studies. I am happy to score high marks despite a tough situation."

Both Thakur and Desai were supported by the school authorities. Kalpana Dwivedi, principal of St Joseph's High School, New Panvel, said, "We made necessary arrangements for the students as soon as the parents informed us about the accident. We were worried as exams were nearby and thought of informing the CBSE board to grant some special arrangements. But both the girls were determined to appear for the exams despite all odds."

Thakur aims to become a doctor and wants to pursue cardiology while Desai plans on pursuing architecture.