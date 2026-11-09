After Spate Of Fires In Mumbai On Diwali, Mayor Ritu Tawde Warns Citizens Against Bursting Crackers On Roads | X

Mumbai: Mumbai Mayor Ritu Tawde on Monday expressed concern over a series of firecracker-related incidents reported across the city over the past two days and urged citizens to celebrate Diwali responsibly.

In a video shared on the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation's (BMC) official X account, Tawde appealed to citizens to ensure their celebrations did not put others or their surroundings at risk.

“Diwali is a time of joy, light and happiness. In the last two days, while celebrating Diwali, we have witnessed a series of fires due to crackers, which is a serious matter,” Tawde said.

The mayor further said in an appeal to citizens: "Our festivities should not become the source of anyone's sorrow."

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Don't Burst Crackers On Roads: Mayor

Tawde further reminded citizens of the Bombay High Court's guidelines, stating, “According to the instructions of the High Court, it is strictly prohibited to burst crackers on public roads, in alleys, on pavements and on footpaths. Please follow the rules.”

Tawde also urged people to keep firecrackers away from buildings, huts and vehicles, and ensure that children are kept at a safe distance. She advised citizens to wear soft, non-synthetic clothes while bursting crackers.

The mayor also urged citizens to avoid aerial firecrackers such as rockets, as they can enter buildings and lead to fires. Earlier in the day, the Thane district administration has decided to ban rocket-style firecrackers following a series of fire incidents during Diwali.

Read Also Thane Fire: Rocket Firecrackers Banned After Diwali Blaze At Raheja Gardens

Over 142 firecracker-related incidents reported

Her appeal comes amid reports of more than 142 firecracker-related incidents during the Diwali festive season. The celebrations also turned tragic in Andheri West, where a 56-year-old security guard died of suffocation after getting trapped inside a lift during a fire on the 17th floor of a high-rise building. A diya lit at a temple shrine inside an apartment is suspected to have triggered the blaze.

Read Also Mumbai: BMC Bans Rocket Firecrackers Until Nov 25 After Over 140 Fire Incidents Reported Across City

Garage fires reported in Andheri, Dongri

In another incident, a massive fire broke out at a garage on Marol Military Road in Andheri East on Sunday night. No injuries were reported.

While in another similar was reported at a garage in Haji Kasam Chawl, Dongri, on Sunday night. The blaze triggered panic among residents as towering flames lit up the area, prompting emergency responders to rush to the spot. No injuries or casualties were reported in the incident.