Thane Fire: Rocket Firecrackers Banned After Diwali Blaze At Raheja Gardens |

Thane: The Thane district administration has decided to ban rocket-style firecrackers following a series of fire incidents during Diwali, District Collector Shrikrushna Panchal announced. The decision comes after a blaze broke out at a high-rise in the Raheja Gardens complex on Sunday night, prompting the rescue of around 50 people.

Here's What Thane District Collector Said

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Speaking to reporters, Panchal said the administration had taken note of fire-related incidents allegedly linked to rockets during the festival. “Furthermore, given that some fire-related incidents have occurred due to the use of rockets during Diwali, it has been decided to impose a ban on such rocket-style fireworks, effective from tomorrow,” he told news agency ANI.

The Collector credited the coordinated response of the Thane Municipal Corporation (TMC), Thane Disaster Response Force (TDRF) and other agencies for bringing the situation under control.

“Today, an incident occurred in a building within the Raheja Gardens complex… Through excellent coordination between the TMC, TDRF, and other involved agencies, the situation was brought under control,” he said.

Panchal added that Deputy Chief Minister Eknath Shinde was personally present at the site and monitored the rescue operation.

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Fire Breaks Out At 17-Storey Building

The fire was reported at around 8.30 pm on Sunday at the 17-storey Carlyle building in the Raheja Gardens complex in Wagle Estate, Thane. The blaze reportedly spread across the eighth, ninth and tenth floors, following which multiple fire engines and rescue teams were rushed to the spot.

Shinde said the building was filled with smoke and several people were trapped inside. Around 50 residents were rescued. No casualties had been officially confirmed at the time of reporting, while the cause of the fire remained undetermined.

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Panchal's announcement referred to fire-related incidents involving rockets during Diwali but did not attribute the Raheja Gardens blaze specifically to fireworks.

Mumbai Reports 89 Fire Incidents In Two Days

Meanwhile, Diwali celebrations have also kept Mumbai's fire services on alert. The city recorded 89 fire incidents over two days, of which 28 were attributed to firecrackers. Four people were also reported injured.

Read Also Mumbai Records 89 Diwali Fire Incidents In 2 Days, Guard Dies In Andheri Blaze

One of the incidents turned fatal in Andheri West, where a 56-year-old security guard suffocated after becoming trapped inside a lift during a fire on the 17th floor of a high-rise. A diya lit at the apartment's temple shrine is suspected to have triggered the blaze.

The incidents have renewed concerns over fire safety during the festive season, when firecrackers, diyas, lamps and decorative lighting can increase the risk of accidents.

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