After Shiv Sena’s march, State paid its share to crop insurance firms

Mumbai: While Shiv Sena’s march against crop insurance companies evoked sharp criticism from opposition parties, the state government too stand exposed after it came into light that it has not paid its own share to these crop insurance companies.

The government on Friday approved disbursement of Rs 271.54 crore to three insurance companies as government’s share. On the one hand the State government and ruling parties are blaming these companies for not paying claims of farmers and on the other the State government itself was found delaying its own share to these companies.

The Rabbi season in Maharashtra is generally from November to March every year. There are complaints against crop insurance companies for not paying claims of farmers for their damaged or lost crops.

State too announced stringent measures against them. But it was found that it took almost three months for them to pay their own share. The companies which got the share from government includes Bharati Axa General Insurance against which Shiv Sena organised protest.

It also seems that this share was released after Shiv Sena’s protest. The representative of Bharati Axa met Shiv Sena chief Uddhav Thackeray just a day before their protest on 17 July and informed him that how they could pay the compensation when state government is not paying their own share. This reply from company exposed government’s inefficiency and forced them to release their pending share to companies.

No delay from government: Agri Minister

Agriculture minister Dr Anil Bonde rejected allegation of any delay from government side. “We are on time. As per the rule we have to pay our share within a week after the demand is made from companies based on the final figures. We have paid our share on time,” he stated.

As per the government resolution issued on Friday, it states that the figures were finalised based on figures available on the Prime Minister Fasal Bima Yojana webportal on July 12, 2019.

State delayed its share: Manik Kadam

Swabhimani Shetkari Sanghatana’s Marathwada president Manik Kadam blamed that this was clear cut delay from the state government. State should have given their full share in October last year. Like farmers, state and central government also have the deadlines to pay their share.

