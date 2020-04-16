After Rahul Kulkarni, Maha govt initiates action against Times Now' for running 'fake news' story on Jitendra Awhad's daughter

This came after Jitendra Awhad wrote a lengthy blog on Facebook speaking about the news report that Times Now had run about his daughter. On Wednesday, Jitendra Awhad, Housing Minister, Maharashtra released his coronavirus test report, which came negative, after some media reports claimed that he had tested positive.

In the blog, 'Forgive me, I lost', Awhad said: “It all started from March 8, I was still holding meetings of SRA to solve questions raised by poor people. During which many people told me to stay home and take care of myself due to coronavirus outbreak, but I didn’t listen and continued with my work. But when government announced lockdown, I started thinking about what to do and how to help people. That’s when, with help of few friends and supporters, I started distributing food to needy people.”