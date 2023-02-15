After Nikki Yadav murder, similar case reported from Palghar; man kills live-in partner, stores body in bed box

Hardik Shah with Megha in happier times | Twitter

Hours after a Shraddha-like murder in Delhi rocked the nation, another killing case came to the fore from Maharashtra's Palghar. A 37-year-old woman was allegedly killed by her live-in partner.

According to an NDTV report, the partner hid her body in the storage area of their bed at the rented home near Mumbai. Reportedly, the accused Hardik Shah, then tried to flee Palghar but was arrested by the railway police.

Reportedly, Megha, the deceased, used to work as a nurse and was the sole breadwinner while Hardik was unemployed. The financial distress led to frequent quarrels between them which eventually ended in her killing.

Hardik allegedly sold household items after killing Megha and absconded with the money. The police got to know that he was fleeing by train and traced his location. He was arrested from Nagda in Madhya Pradesh.

Reportedly, a crime branch team is on its way to take custody of the accused.

The couple had been dating for three years and living together for the past six months and moved to their rented apartment few days prior.

The police said that the neighbours too had qualms over their frequent quarrels.

