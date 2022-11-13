After Lok Adalat steps in, traffic police recovers Rs11-cr fines | Representative Image

Mumbai: The Mumbai traffic police has finally received the fines totalling up to Rs11 crore which were pending against more than two lakh challans. The penalties could be recovered as Lok Adalat settled legal issues pan-India, including the Mumbai region, on Saturday.

According to official data, the total number of unpaid challans and its amount is much higher than the recovered fines. The number of vehicles that were kept in the 'case file' for pre-litigation in Lok Adalat was 13,33,737, while the total number of unpaid challans was 72,72,240.

The amount of these unpaid challans is a whopping Rs3,38,24,28,500 out of which only Rs11,36,67,400 against 2,11,758 challans were recovered on Saturday.

Lok Adalat is an easy way for traffic police to recover dues from violators

Lok Adalat, a forum where pending disputes and dues are settled in the court of law, is known to be an easy way for the traffic police to recover dues from traffic violators.

“Lok Adalat is proving to be a better way than the earlier process, which was in the form of post. People used to change their address, and even their number plates so as to not pay their dues. If the violators don't wish to get legal notice for paying their dues, they can do it online. We are seeing a great number of people paying their dues on time, especially days before the Lok Adalat notices are issued to them,” said a senior traffic official.

Commuters, and motorists complains about being “wrongly” charged

However, commuters, and motorists have been complaining about being “wrongly” charged by the in the name of a traffic violation. The FPJ on Saturday reported how motorists claimed to have received notices of Lok Adalat which were faulty.

“I am wrongly charged again and again. I was once fined for a scooty, while I was riding a car. There are a total of nine pending e-challans, which I refuse to pay as it’s not mine,” said an Andheri-based resident.

Meanwhile, there were even commuters who had received notices for a vehicle that was no longer being used by the owner. As per the rules, the violators who didn't show up at court on Saturday for settlement will be further prosecuted, with more fines.

