After a female torso, now chopped legs found from an open ground in Ghatkopar, investigation underway

After a torso, now two chopped legs were found yesterday from an open ground in Ghatkopar. The Ghatkopar police are trying to confirm if the torso and the legs belong to the same person.

The chopped legs were found hidden within layers of bedsheet, waste bag and a rexine sheet. The police had earlier registered a murder case after finding the female torso on Monday. The legs have now been taken to Rajawadi hospital post mortem centre to confirm whether the torso and the legs belong to the same woman.

The legs were discovered on Tuesday, almost 500 metres away from where the torso was first found in Vidyavihar’s Kirod Road, reported a leading daily.

Senior police officers told the paper, “We have already sent a sample of the viscera from the torso to the forensic laboratory for DNA analysis in order to establish the identity of the body. The legs found today prima facie look like they belong to the same torso, as it had its legs severed off from the knee down but we will be able to say this for sure only when the doctors confirm.”

The police also said that the investigation to figure out who dumped the body is going on.