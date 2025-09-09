After 22 Years, Anti-Noise Activist Sumaira Abdulali Skips Monitoring Ganeshotsav Noise

Sumaira Abdulali |

Anti-noise activist Sumaira Abdulali, who monitored Ganeshotsav noise pollution for 22 consecutive years, did not do so this year. She said heavy rains and the fact that she had nothing new to highlight led to her decision not to measure noise levels this year.

Abdulali, who runs Awaaz Foundation, which created awareness about the harms of excessive noise, said she has collected enough data on noise during festivals. "There was no awareness about the harmful aftereffects of noise when I started measuring sound levels. Now, people know about it. I realised I am not contributing anything new by measuring noise levels. People know where to complain about harmful noise," said Andulali.

The heavy rains during visarjan day on September 6 were another reason why Abdulali decided not to venture out to measure noise levels that night. "Sound does not travel far during heavy rains. Even if I had taken sound measurements, the readings would have been distorted decibel readings," said Abdulali.

Awaaz Foundation has been measuring noise levels during major festivals such as Diwali, Eid-e-Milad, and Ganeshotsav. "Court orders have been issued. People know how to complain," Abdulali added

Read Also Navi Mumbai Fire Brigade Celebrates Ganeshotsav At Work Amidst Duty Calls

Despite rules about noise pollution, violations continue. It is not known whether the Maharashtra Pollution Control Board monitored noise levels on September 6. "Even if they have, the noise levels would not have been recorded accurately because of the rain. They take a long time to release findings. Anyway, politicians only listen when a lot of people complain. They do not care if noise levels are high. What I have seen is that noise levels have not changed over the years," said Abdulali who added that she will focus on areas that are not well understood, such as construction noise.

To get details on exclusive and budget-friendly property deals in Mumbai & surrounding regions, do visit: https://budgetproperties.in/