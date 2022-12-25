After 2 years, random Covid tests for international flyers start at Mumbai, Nagpur airport | Image credit: Wikipedia (Representative)

Mumbai/Nagpur: After over two years, free random Covid-19 tests for incoming passengers have been started again at the Mumbai and Nagpur international airportsfrom Saturday.

At the Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj International Airport (CSMIA) and Dr Babasaheb Ambedkar International Airport, 2% of all international arrivals are being tested at random as per the latest Central and state guidelines.

Passengers being identified by airlines

The passengers are being identified by the respective airlines they have flown and guided to dedicated areas in the terminals for their RT-PCR tests. Passengers must submit their samples and continue with their onward journey.

The testing labs will arrange to send the digital copy of the Covid-19 test results free of cost to passengers directly, the officials said.

For convenience, the CSMIA testing facility is situated in the international arrival concourse, in the pre-immigration area and after the health-screening counters, which work 24x7.

The CSMIA has appointed a laboratory approved by the Indian Council of Medical Research and accredited by the National Accreditation Board for Testing and Calibration Laboratories. There are six registration and three sampling booths for the testing process.

Besides, both the airports are sending out preventive measures, the details of the latest advisories at strategic points across the termini and their digital platforms, and all stakeholders have been sensitised to adhere to the periodic guidelines issued by the authorities concerned.