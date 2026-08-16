After 173% Occupancy, Maharashtra Govt Plans Major Prison Expansion | Representational Image

Mumbai: Days after concerns over Maharashtra’s severe prison overcrowding came to the fore, the Home Department has clarified that a series of measures are being undertaken to increase prison capacity and improve conditions for inmates.

As reported by the Free Press Journal on July 16, Maharashtra’s prisons were operating at nearly 173% of their sanctioned capacity, with major facilities including Arthur Road, Thane and Taloja facing severe overcrowding. Arthur Road Central Jail, for instance, was housing around 3,410 inmates against a sanctioned capacity of 999.

In its latest clarification, the Home Department said the government is now working on a major expansion and redevelopment plan, with the proposed Mankhurd prison project being a key component. The Mumbai Suburban District Collector handed over 11 acres of encroachment-free land at Mankhurd in Kurla taluka to the Superintendent of Mumbai Central Prison on May 15, 2026. The department plans to construct a modern prison with substantially higher inmate capacity on the site.

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The development is expected to provide a long-term solution to the overcrowding highlighted in the FPJ report. Once the Mankhurd facility is completed, inmates of Mumbai Central Prison will be temporarily shifted to enable a comprehensive redevelopment of the existing prison.

Mumbai Central Prison To Be Redeveloped : The redevelopment will involve phased demolition of the existing prison structures and construction of modern multi-storey buildings. According to the Home Department, the redevelopment is aimed at increasing the authorised inmate capacity while providing improved infrastructure.

The department is also considering the acquisition of 53 acres of private land at Daravali in Borivali taluka for another modern prison with a proposed capacity of 1,000 inmates. The proposed facility will also have a staff training centre and residential quarters.

Focus On Reducing Existing Prison Population : The government is simultaneously attempting to reduce the number of inmates through legal and administrative measures.

The Home Department said eligible prisoners are being released on remission in accordance with guidelines issued by the Supreme Court, High Courts and the National Legal Services Authority.

Poor prisoners who have been granted bail but cannot pay the required amount are being assisted through the Central Government’s ‘Support to Poor Prisoners’ scheme. Authorities are also approaching courts for release on personal bonds where prisoners have secured bail but are unable to arrange sureties. For inmates facing minor offences, jail courts are being conducted within prison premises to speed up disposal of cases.

Health And Hygiene Under Monitoring : The department said prison authorities are also taking measures to ensure that overcrowding does not compromise inmates’ health and welfare.

Prisons are periodically inspected by the State and National Human Rights Commissions, the judiciary and senior officials. The administration provides inmates with water, sanitation facilities, sleeping arrangements, clean bedding and other basic necessities.

The Home Department said the combination of new prison infrastructure, redevelopment of existing facilities and measures to facilitate the release of eligible inmates is intended to address the overcrowding crisis highlighted in Mumbai’s prisons.

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