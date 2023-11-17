After 12 Years Wait, Navi Mumbai Metro Becomes Reality; Line 1 Services Begin Between Belapur & Pendhar (Watch)

The long-awaited Navi Mumbai metro has finally started functioning, with the first service on Line 1 commencing at 3 PM on Friday. The planning agency CIDCO initiated the metro service operations on Line 1, covering the stretch between Belapur and Pendhar, for the benefit of the general public.

Following CM Shinde's directive, CIDCO announced that services on the 11.10-kilometer route were being made accessible to the public without an official program. The project experienced a five-month delay in its opening as it was initially anticipated to be inaugurated by PM Modi. However, the PMO did not endorse the plan, leading to criticism of the Maharashtra government for the delayed commencement of the Metro line, despite its readiness to function.

Stations covered

Line 1 will span a distance of 11.1 kilometers, encompassing stations in Phase 1 such as CBD Belapur, Sector 7, CIDCO Science Park, Utsav Chowk, Sector 11, Sector 14, Central Park, Pethpada, Sector 34, Panchanand, Pendhar.

Ticket prices

Metro fares have been set at reasonable levels, taking into account the significance of a mass rapid transit system in the expanding urban landscape of today. The pricing also acknowledges the substantial effort and energy invested in efficiently operating such a system for the benefit of the public.

The Navi Mumbai metro will feature a total of eight three-wagon coaches on Line 1.

Facilities

The Navi Mumbai metro proudly features cutting-edge air-conditioned coaches, with entry and exit points situated on both the north and south sides of the metro stations. The inclusion of commercial shops in the concourse area is a vital aspect of the Navi Mumbai Metro. Moreover, the platforms are equipped with CCTV, a passenger announcement system, and specially designed toilets for disabled individuals.

Enhanced Connectivity

Navi Mumbai is set to become the 16th city in India to enjoy the benefits of metro connectivity, ensuring efficient and robust transportation across all regions of the city. This guarantees residents access to a top-notch urban transit system.

Furthermore, Line 1 establishes connections with the Vasai Road-Roha Line and NH 48, shaping a well-connected transit model for the future.